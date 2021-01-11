Chesapeake man caught loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was caught with a loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport over the weekend.

TSA officers say they detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Sunday. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets.

TSA officers alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police and confiscated the weapon. The passenger from Chesapeake was cited on a weapons charge and faces a stiff financial penalty for carrying a gun to the checkpoint.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.



The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.

Two weeks before this incident, TSA officers caught a Virginia Beach man with 9mm handgun loaded with 14 bullets at similar checkpoint.