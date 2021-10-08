Chesapeake Bay Foundation partners with international group to restore 5.5 million oysters

Oysters are being recycled to help the Chesapeake Bay. (Photo: Matt DiNardo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is partnering with the CMA CGM group, to restore over 5 million oysters.

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, will join the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance to support the planting of 5.5 million juvenile oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.

After Friday’s announcement, fifty CMA CGM staff members constructed the future homes of nearly 100,000 juvenile oysters that will be tended by volunteers in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s oyster gardening program.

“We’re thrilled to have CMA CGM join the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance’s diverse coalition of conservation organizations, oyster growers, research institutions, and other groups working to add 10 billion new oysters to the Bay by 2025,” CBF Oyster Alliance Manager, Tanner Council said.

According to a recent release, CMA CGM will also help support the preservation of water quality and biodiversity in the Chesapeake Bay. Company officials say that the project highlights the group’s commitment to protecting the environment and biodiversity.

“The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is doing incredible work in conservation, and we are fully mobilized to help them reach their goal of planting 10 billion oysters in the Bay by 2025,” CMA CGM Director of Sustainability for North America Heather Wood said.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is the largest independent conservation organization dedicated to the preservation of the Chesapeake Bay.

For more information about the project, visit cmacgm-group.com or https://www.cbf.org.