Chat with the Chief: Norfolk’s Police Chief talks about this year’s National Night Out

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone stopped by the WAVY studios to talk about the city’s plans for this year’s National Night Out.

Chief Boone told 10 On Your Side, “What I hope to gain is citizen input just like we’ve experienced in the past.”

National Night Out is August 6 this year. In Norfolk, the event is being held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. behind P.B. Young Elementary School.

Find a complete list of local National Night Out events at this link.