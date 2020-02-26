Charges withdrawn for man charged with murder of 21-year-old woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with murder after a Norfolk triple shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead had his charges withdrawn on Wednesday.

In a motion hearing in Norfolk General District Court, the court accepted the commonwealth’s motion to nolle prosse the charges after evidence showed Robert Lee Stewart III returned fire after he and his friend were fired upon in the August 2019 triple shooting on Maltby Avenue. Stewart’s friend was wounded in the shooting, according to a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Alexis Allen

Two people in total were wounded, and 21-year-old Alexis Allen, a mother of two, died after being shot.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office noted that the other man charged in the case, Troy Camps, remains charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been appointed to handle the case.