Charges withdrawn against man arrested following Norfolk’s first homicide in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors withdrew charges against a man who was arrested earlier this year in connection to a deadly shooting in Norfolk.

Police arrested 43-year-old Eugene Johnson Jr. at Miami International Airport on second-degree murder and weapons charges.

The charges were nolle prossed in court this week. That means the charges are set aside, but can be brought back if new evidence should surface.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on Ballentine Boulevard in March that left 40-year-old Lorenzo Roberts, of Chesapeake, dead. It was the city’s first homicide of 2019.