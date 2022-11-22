NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of two 18-year-olds accused in a shooting involving police at a Norfolk cemetery had two of his charges set aside.

During a court hearing Monday, charges of attempted murder and grand larceny against Malachi Elliot were set aside. Elliot is one of the suspects arrested following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk in July. Two firearm charges against him were certified to a grand jury.

According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of a “violent offender” around 12:40 p.m. on July 22.

Elliot sustained a gunshot wound and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Elliot was wanted for contempt of court.

During the incident, officers also apprehended 18-year-old Cedric Davis Jr. who was wanted for charges in Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. The charges include possession of a stolen automobile, failure to appear in court, two counts of carjacking, and use of a firearm.