CEO who bribed former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe sentenced to 3 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Tennessee businessman who bribed former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe with gifts, campaign donations and more to gain medical services contracts at the Norfolk City Jail will serve three years in prison and pay a $35,000 fine.

Gerard Boyle, 67, was sentenced on Friday, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Boyle, the founder and chief executive officer of Correct Care Solutions during the 12-year scheme, pleaded guilty in October to a federal felony charge of conspiracy.

He would give McCabe gifts, cash, travel arrangements, campaign contributions, and in exchange McCabe would award Boyle’s company medical services contracts worth more than $3 million per year. McCabe would also increase the value of the contracts by granting extensions without putting the contracts out to bid, releasing a letter of credit, and by making other adjustments, prosecutors say.

McCabe was convicted on 11 charges he faced in the case back in August, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

McCabe faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

McCabe’s lawyers requested a competency exam while appealing his conviction, but a judge denied that motion this month. He’s expected to be sentenced in May.