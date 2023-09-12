NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A “Celebration of Remembrance” will be held for Jahari George on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Norfolk State University.

The 20-year-old junior engineering major from Maryland was killed Sept. 2 in an off-campus shooting on Gate House Road not far from NSU.

His parents, Michael and TeAnna George, released a statement through their family spokesperson Monday, expressing their heartache over losing their son to what they called “a senseless act of gun violence.”

Image of Jahari George provided by his parents Image of Jahari George provided by his parents Image of Jahari George and family provided by his parents Image of Jahari George provided by his parents Image of Jahari George provided by his parents

“We knew we were blessed to have been chosen as his parents, and now we see how far-reaching his impact truly was,” said TeAnna George. “Jahari embarked on his junior year of college with an unwavering commitment to bring about positive change on campus, in the community, and the world at large.”

The grieving parents said they will stand as advocates for change in the face of this tragedy.

“Jahari’s character was defined by his boundless love, selflessness, and an infectious spirit that left a lasting mark on all who knew him. His energy, his smile, and his unwavering dedication to his loved ones made him a symbol of hope and inspiration,” said Michael George. “His legacy of sincerity and his passion for helping others will forever illuminate the hearts of those who were privileged to know him.”

The remembrance ceremony, which is open to the community, takes place at 6 p.m. in room 138 of the student center on the NSU campus.