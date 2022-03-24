NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Celebrate Women’s History Month at Nauticus along the banks of the Elizabeth River.

Nauticus is hosting a special event, featuring reduced admission, to honor Women in STEM Day. The event, on March 26, will feature a variety of hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities.

In addition, visitors will be able to hear from local women and how they include STEM in their careers.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating Women in STEM achievements this month with our community partners.” said Education Specialist Rachel Harrington. “It’s important to showcase how STEM fields are being used by women in our local community and inspire the next generation of ‘STEMinists.’”

Throughout the day, guests can interact with a variety of programming from Naticus’ community partners, including:

Minorities in Shark Sciences : Play shark trivia and meet their shark ambassadors while learning all about these jaw-some fish.

Play shark trivia and meet their shark ambassadors while learning all about these jaw-some fish. KidWind Project : Take the KidWind Challenge as you test wind energy turbines in a wind tunnel.

Take the KidWind Challenge as you test wind energy turbines in a wind tunnel. ODU Digital Shipbuilding Lab : Build your own ship using virtual reality while learning how ships are being built today using technology.

Build your own ship using virtual reality while learning how ships are being built today using technology. Girls Who Code : Practice simple coding and computer science by crafting binary jewelry.

Practice simple coding and computer science by crafting binary jewelry. Operation Smile : Discover how their Women in Medicine initiative is providing access to clean water across the globe.

Discover how their Women in Medicine initiative is providing access to clean water across the globe. Norfolk Naval Shipyard : Experiment with snap circuits and watch live shipyard tooling demonstrations.

Experiment with snap circuits and watch live shipyard tooling demonstrations. ODU Association of Women in Mathematics : Did you know you can make riddles with math? Solve fun puzzles as you learn math is fun!

Did you know you can make riddles with math? Solve fun puzzles as you learn math is fun! William & Mary Women in STEM Group: Write your STEM aspirations and goals and participate in a chemistry experiment.

Write your STEM aspirations and goals and participate in a chemistry experiment. TCC STEM Club: Watch demonstrations of Arduino line robots and 3D printers.

In addition, guests can participate in these special events:

11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Although no women has ever served on board the Battleship Wisconsin, they were instrumental in the building process during World War II. Explore the lives of these “Rosies” who worked at the Philadelphia and Norfolk Naval Shipyards.

Although no women has ever served on board the Battleship Wisconsin, they were instrumental in the building process during World War II. Explore the lives of these “Rosies” who worked at the Philadelphia and Norfolk Naval Shipyards. 12 p.m.: Watch Ph.D. candidate Shelita Hall’s Mission to Mars demonstration.

Watch Ph.D. candidate Mission to Mars demonstration. 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Join local 8th grader sailor extraordinary Amelon Rule and other local female sailors as we explore the science of sailing as we test our remote-controlled boats in the front pond.

Event organizers say Southern Provisions and Ben and Jerry’s food trucks will be onsite.

The event will feature reduced admission of $7.57. Tickets can be bought online.