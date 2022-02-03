‘Caution and vigilance when donating online’: Authorities, United Way give advice how to safely donate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — GoFundMe has changed the landscape on how people donate to causes.

One donation is made on GoFundMe every second. They also claim $15 billion has been raised through more than 200 million donations.

It has become a stranger-helping-stranger culture which is good, but what happens when things go wrong?

What are the simple steps to make sure you are donating safely online?

The problem you will see with GoFundMe is it is set up quickly and, almost always, you have no idea who is receiving the funds.

“Oh, I was in despair when I first heard. It was my name, and I had people who donated because it is me,” said Karen Roberts. She said she only wanted to help her friend Richard Brown, a veteran, who lost his home, a sailboat, in a winter storm. They met racing sailboats on Willoughby Bay.

So, Roberts set up a GoFundMe page for the veteran in need — and it went bonkers.

“I said ‘Richard we got about $2,000, $3,000 in the first day,’” Roberts said.

Then the bottom fell out.

Turns out, Brown is accused of 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

“’Oh, my,’ I go when I heard,” Roberts said, holding her hands up to her cheeks.

Roberts, the do-gooder, was devastated,

“I knew nothing about his past. I had to shut down Richard’s GoFundMe Page… I stopped because I am the page administrator… I stopped all donations because of these accusations, and I don’t know if they are true or not … but I didn’t want to mislead,” Roberts said.

Over at one of the pinnacles of nonprofit United Way of South Hampton Roads, they are familiar with GoFundMe.

“The concept of GoFundMe is exceptional. This idea of crowd funding and rallying around a cause,” said the United Way’s Kelsey Mohring, who is vice president of marketing and strategy.

Mohring says there is a GoFundMe downside.

“It’s the background of the story. Is a little bit, is not great,” Mohring said.

The reality is, as good-intentioned GoFundMe is, you really oftentimes have no idea who you are giving to.

Here’s how the United Way would handle the Richard Brown situation: “If we give him assistance, we need to know the money is used wisely. We never give money directly to the person, so we will always pay a bill, will pay a utility bill or pay rent instead of giving a person money.”

Mohring gave these tips when contributing online:

Use a secure website

Research who you’re giving to

Use Credit Cards Not Debit Cards

Never give personal information like Social Security Numbers

Make sure the non-profit is a non-profit

Keep good records

Over at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, we found Deputy Mike Imprevento, who heads up the Consumer Protection Unit.

“I am always cautious of GoFundMe. You don’t know where the money is going,” he said. “Anytime someone solicits you for MoneyPak cards or asks you for credit card information on the phone, decline, and hang up.”

Imprevento says this is what you need to do: Research charities online using:

GuideStar

BBB Wise Giving Alliance

Charity Navigator

CharityWatch

Candid

“No valid entity or person is going to ask you in a text message, in a phone call, or in an email for personal information especially a government agency,” Imprevento said.

As for GoFundMe, Imprevento says when in doubt, don’t give.

“If you are asked to give money to a GoFundMe and you are not really sure about it, then don’t give. Caution and vigilance are the best things for our wallet and hard-earned money,” he said.

BELOW: Norfolk investigator talks about how to safely donate online.

And then there’s the good neighbor, Karen Roberts.

“In hindsight what should I have done? The same thing. I would do the same thing,” she said.

GoFundMe would not do an interview but emailed us a statement:

“Our team is working with the organizer to ensure the funds delivered to Mr. Brown are used to secure housing as indicated in the fundraiser description…if any donor would like to request a refund, we will process it for them.”

Thursday morning, Roberts was told by GoFundMe they will electronically transfer $7,650 to Roberts to pay for Richard Brown’s living expenses including shelter, utilities, food, clothing, and transportation. Brown will not directly receive the money.

Visit the links below to find more safeguards to protect you when you contribute online:

Here’s more information from GoFundMe:

The fundraiser for Richard Brown is within our Terms of Service.

Our Trust & Safety team is working with the organizer to ensure the funds delivered to Mr. Brown are used to secure housing as indicated in the fundraiser description. More information on the Terms of Service can be found here: www.gofundme.com/c/terms.

If any donor would like to request a refund, we will process it for them.

Overall, it’s important to remember that the platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which certifies that, in the very rare case when something isn’t right with a fundraiser, donors may be eligible for a refund of their donation.

When someone needs help, it’s not uncommon for a member of their community to create a GoFundMe as a show of support. When fundraisers are created to support another individual, funds are safely held and only released only to the person named as the beneficiary. Before funds are transferred, our dedicated Trust & Safety team is in direct contact with the beneficiary to verify their personal information, including ID and banking information. For a fundraiser to be considered verified, our team must know the identity of the organizer, who they are raising funds for, the organizer’s relationship to the recipient of the funds, and how the funds will be used.



Here are a few questions that donors should be able to clearly answer the following questions by reading the description of a fundraiser: