NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center has decided to close down their cattery temporarily due to an increase in upper respiratory infections.

The cattery is planned to re-open on Monday, Nov. 27 while the Norfolk SPCA works to ensure the health and safety of the animals.

Dogs are still available for viewing on their website and in person Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cattery closed (Courtesy: Norfolk SPCA)