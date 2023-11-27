NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You may have seen these photos floating around social media. Someone left two cats on the doorstep of the Norfolk SPCA.

“This morning, when Suzy Swims arrived for work, they were in a box at the front door,” Tammy Lindquist, the facility’s community engagement manager told us. “And this happens often.”

In fact, Lindquist said they’ve seen three or four instances like this just this month. And each one puts an extra, unnecessary strain on the facility.

When an animal is left outside without any kind of identification or information, they’re kept in a quarantine hold that lasts from seven to 10 days. That eats up resources and complicates the adoption process.

The main reason for that hold, Lindquist explained, is because the SPCA has to try to confirm that the animal doesn’t already have an owner and simply escaped.

“If you would just bring them to your local animal care facility, it’s so much easier for them to adopt them,” she said, “because they have a background on them, and they won’t be sitting in quarantine for 10 days or seven days depending on the circumstances.”

Lindquist attributes many of the drop-offs to pet owners who didn’t spay or neuter their animal and then became overwhelmed by the number of pets they ended up with. She stressed the importance of getting your animal fixed.

“We have a fabulous clinic that is incredibly affordable over on East Little Creek Road,” she said. “And PETA will also help you with the cost of getting your pet spayed or neutered — so do the responsible thing.”

Animals can be surrendered to the Norfolk Animal Care Center at 5585 Sabre Road. The process includes a little paperwork, but it gives your animal friend a better chance at finding a new home. Lindquist said you can call her at (757) 477-5341 to discuss fostering an animal this holiday season.

“Right now, nationally, everyone is completely filled,” Lindquist said. “We are in the process of renovating our kennels, so right now we’re trying to – if anybody’s interested in fostering for us, we are in search of fosters to try and take some of our animals out. Just for probably three weeks until our kennels are finished.