NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA says cats were found abandoned and left on their doorstep overnight on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, two cardboard boxes were found on their front door taped up with the word “cat” written on them. When workers opened the boxes, they found a mother cat, Genevieve, with two young kittens, Nook, and Cranny.

There was no food or water in the boxes and the Norfolk SPCA says the cats could have been seriously injured or could have perished being sealed in the boxes in the heat.

Fortunately, Norfolk SPCA says Genevieve, Nook, and Cranny, survived the night and all three are available for adoption.

The Facebook post continued by saying many shelters and adoption centers are at or near full capacity and are being forced to turn away owner surrenders which has some owners opting to abandon their pets.

Abandoning an animal not only endangers the life of the animal but is also a Class one misdemeanor in Virginia and is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Those looking to adopt Genevieve, Nook, Cranny, or any of the other available pets can visit the Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center open Wednesday through Monday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., or visit their website.