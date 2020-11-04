Casino referendum, congressional seat on Norfolk ballot

A rendering of the Pamunkey Indian Tribes proposed Hotel and Casino next to Harbor Park in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The pro-casino voters seem have the edge from the folks 10 On Your Side talked with at the polls Tuesday.

Turnout was slow but steady in Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum precinct.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the precinct has 4,030 voters and about 58% had voted either in person or by mail before Election Day. The majority of the voters 10 On Your Side talked with favored Joe Biden to replace President Donald Trump, and those in favor of Norfolk having a casino had an edge over casino opponents.

The precinct is located in the 3rd Congressional District, where current Congressman Bobby Scott was expected to be re-elected to Congress over John Collick.

Voters were able to go through the whole process of getting out of their car, walking to the entrance and voting in a matter of minutes for most of the day.

People told WAVY News about their thumbs up — or thumbs down — when it comes to having a casino.

Norfolk’s casino — which would be developed by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe in partnership with Tennessee billionaire Jon Yarbrough — is planned for just over 13 acres next to Harbor Park.

The Pamunkey Tribe says they will invest $500 million to construct a resort featuring 3,000 slots, 150 table games, a 300-room full-service hotel, steak and seafood restaurant, sports bar and grill, cafe, spa and 2,500-seat entertainment venue.

