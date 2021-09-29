Case of Norfolk man who allegedly shot and killed man in self defense heads to grand jury

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a Norfolk man who allegedly killed a man on Military Highway in May will head to a grand jury.

56-year-old Edward Gadsden from Norfolk faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man. Gadsden has said he shot and killed the man because he believed was kidnapping someone.

General District Court Judge Tameeka Williams made the decision during a preliminary hearing in Norfolk General District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Three witnesses testified during the hearing.

Gadsden allegedly killed 48-year-old Christopher Hollandsworth of Chesapeake.

A Norfolk police officer said Gadsden came up to him and told him he shot and killed Hollandsworth when he arrived on scene. The officer said he was cooperative and polite.

Gadsden told a detective he overheard people talking about the victim saying he was trying to “take” a woman.

When Gadsden approached the victim’s vehicle with his weapon, the female passenger got out and Gadsden told the victim to not move until police arrived.

Gadsden said the victim began to get out of the car and reached for his weapon, which is when he fired one fatal gunshot to Hollandsworth’s chest.

An eyewitness who tried performing CPR on the victim testified in court as well. He said he heard people in another vehicle yelling at Hollandsworth.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Gordon Ufkes argued Gadsden shouldn’t have fired his weapon because the woman he was attempting to help already left the vehicle.

Gadsden’s defense attorney Daymen Robinson said he was acting out of self defense when the victim allegedly lunged toward him.

A grand jury is expected to meet at the beginning of October and will decide whether to send this case to trial.