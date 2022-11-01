NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has dismissed the case against a man previously accused in a shooting that took the lives of three people and injured two others on Granby Street in Norfolk.

During a recent hearing Tuesday, a judge dismissed the case against Antoine Legrande Jr. after three witnesses in the case failed to report to court.

Legrande was previously charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and other firearms charges related to the March 19 shooting.

The shooting left 24-year-old Marquel Andrews, 25-year-old Devon “Malik” Harris and 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, a Virginian-Pilot reporter, dead.

According to 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson, Legrande is expected to be released from Norfolk City Jail Tuesday following the case’s dismissal.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi told 10 On Your Side he was “extremely disappointed” with the dismissal.

“It’s one of the most high-profile cases that has happened in Hampton Roads in a long time,” said Fatehi. “Ethically, we didn’t have the evidence to move forward. We didn’t have the witnesses to be able to put on the case…if we don’t have the case to establish probable cause, we’re not allowed to go forward.”

“The police need help from people who were there [the shooting],” added Fatehi. “This was a big scene. There were a lot of people out that night. Logically, there has to be somebody who knows something, who has not come forward. I am asking, I am begging, those people to come forward.”

