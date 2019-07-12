Case against 19-year-old charged in Norfolk bank robbery moves forward

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The case is moving forward against a 19-year-old woman suspected of robbing a Norfolk-area bank.

Norfolk police said Symphany Dawson robbed the Southern Bank on Colley Avenue — near 49th Street and blocks away from Old Dominon University’s campus — in May.

Police said Dawson say she gave tellers a note demanding money and took off, but was arrested nearby. The 19-year-old was a student at ODU at the time.

Tellers told responding officers that Dawson had implied she had a bomb when she robbed the bank while wearing a mask.

The area around the bank was blocked off for several hours as police investigated a suspicious package, but it was later deemed a hoax .

Court records show two of the four charges against Dawson — threaten to bomb and bank robbery — were certified to a grand jury on Thursday. The other two were nolle prossed, or withdrawn.