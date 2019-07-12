Case against 19-year-old charged in Norfolk bank robbery moves forward

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The case is moving forward against a 19-year-old woman suspected of robbing a Norfolk-area bank.

Norfolk police said Symphany Dawson robbed the Southern Bank on Colley Avenue — near 49th Street and blocks away from Old Dominon University’s campus — in May.

Police said Dawson say she gave tellers a note demanding money and took off, but was arrested nearby. The 19-year-old was a student at ODU at the time.

Tellers told responding officers that Dawson had implied she had a bomb when she robbed the bank while wearing a mask.

The area around the bank was blocked off for several hours as police investigated a suspicious package, but it was later deemed a hoax .

Court records show two of the four charges against Dawson — threaten to bomb and bank robbery — were certified to a grand jury on Thursday. The other two were nolle prossed, or withdrawn.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10