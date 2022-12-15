NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Carnival Cruise Line says it will offer year-round sailings from Norfolk starting February 18, 2025.

The 3,000-passenger Carnival Sunshine will offer six-day sailings to the Bahamas and eight-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries. This marks the first time that Virginia will have year-round cruise service.

Carnival’s expanded cruise service is expected to bring more than 280,000 unique passenger visits to Norfolk in 2025. The city is preparing for an increase in pre- and post-cruise hotel stays, transportation needs, and passenger spending at local restaurants and retail businesses. On average, each cruise passenger spends $125 while in port.

The itineraries from Norfolk will include stops in Nassau, Freeport, Bimini, and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas; Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands; and the Dominican Republic. Sales for cruises through May 2025 are now open, and additional dates and itineraries for 2025 will be announced next year.

Last month, city and Carnival officials announced that the cruise line will extend its service in 2023 for a full six-month period from May to October, more than doubling its sailings in 2022.

In order to prepare for the year-round service, Carnival will pause its sailings from Norfolk in 2024 to allow for necessary terminal and infrastructure enhancements at Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL or visit www.carnival.com.