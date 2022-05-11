NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cruise season is ramping up and Norfolk is joining in on the fun.

Carnival Cruise will resume cruises from Norfolk this Sunday, May 15, with the 3,690-passenger Carnival Magic departing from the Half Moone Cruise Center and onto a six-day journey to The Bahamas.

This will be the first cruise vacation to sail from Norfolk in more than two years.

Carnival Magic will also be the largest ship to depart from Norfolk and will be one of 11 voyages to depart from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center in the summer and fall 2022.

To celebrate the return of Carnival cruise, a “Back to Fun” event will be held in the terminal ahead of the first sailing on Sunday.

Carnival Magic’s Cruise Director Simon London will host the Back to Fun event, cutting the ceremonial ribbon and welcoming the first guests onboard.