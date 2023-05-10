NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Carnival Cruise Line will begin its longest season ever this weekend in Norfolk.

According to a press release, the cruise line will begin a six-month-long service in Norfolk with its 4,000-passenger ship, Carnival Magic.

The ship will take passengers from Nauticus to locations such as the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, and New England. The ship is scheduled to sail from May 14 through October.

Carnival Magic docked at Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center (Photo Courtesy: Nauticus)

Carnival Magic docked at Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center (Photo Courtesy: Nauticus)



According to Nauticus, the cruise ship and its season is projected to generate nearly $25 million in economic impact for the area.

The Carnival Magic will arrive in Norfolk at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and will department for a 6-night trip to the Bahamans at 4:30 p.m. Following the 2023 season, Carnival will then work on modifications for its year-round sailing options which are expected to begin in 2025.

To learn more about the cruise line in Downtown Norfolk and for parking and cruise schedules, click here.