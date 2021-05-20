Carnival Cruise announces 2023 sailings from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Carnival Cruise Line announced on Thursday afternoon that the Carnival Magic will sail 11 voyages from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center in summer and fall 2023.

These sailings, ranging from four- to eight days, will visit destinations including Bermuda, The Bahamas, Canada and New England. Their itineraries include:

Six-day Bermuda cruise with two full days and an overnight call on the island departing May 14;

Five-day Bahamas cruises calling at Nassau and Freeport departing May 20, 25 and 30, June 4 and 9, Sept. 30, and Oct. 9 and 22;

Four-day Bermuda “long weekend” voyage with a full-day visit to the island departing Oct. 5;

Eight-day Canada/New England sailing with stops at Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia, departing Oct. 14.

Currently, the Carnival Magic is in Marseilles, Frances in a dry dock for a series of enhancements and upgrades. The ship will also receive the company’s new red, white and blue hull design.

Reservations for these sailings are now open.