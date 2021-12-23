Car fire on I-264 east near Campostella Road in Norfolk

Vehicle fire burns on Interstate 264 eastbound near mile marker 8.7 at Campostella Road in Norfolk (Photo courtesy: VDOT 511)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car caught fire on the shoulder of Interstate 264 eastbound Thursday in Norfolk.

Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed one eastbound traffic lane was closed at mile-marker 8.7 as of 6:10 p.m.

The car was fully engulfed as of 6:05 p.m.

Police dispatchers did not immediately have information on the incident of anyone involved.

