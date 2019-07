NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car crashed into a building off N. Military Highway Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk emergency dispatchers say it happened around noon in the 400 block.

The building was the former site of A-Mayes-N-Soulfood restaurant.

There were reported injuries from the accident, but no one needed to be transported to a hospital for treatment, officials say.

