Car crash on Waterside Drive in Norfolk on April 3. (Credit: NFD)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person was injured in a car crash on Waterside Drive, according to Norfolk Police Department.

On April 3, around 9:45 p.m. police responded to the report of a car crash in the 300 block of Waterside Drive.

One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information at this time.