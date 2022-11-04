NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Burrito, a restaurant whose Conditional Use Permit (CUP) was recently revoked by the City of Norfolk, has taken on a new mission: feeding the homeless.

Starting Friday, Nov. 4, the restaurant along Granby Street will begin its “Feed the Poor and Needy” program.

In a correspondence with 10 On Your Side’s Any Fox, the owner of California, Miguel Roldan, stated that although he can’t serve alcohol, he can “still feed the hungry”.

Just last week, the restaurant filed for an appeal weeks after Norfolk City Council voted to revoke the restaurant’s CUP.

In documents acquired by 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall, Tim Anderson, the attorney for California Burrito, filed the appeal declaring the actions of the City Council to revoke the business’s C.U.P. as “unlawful, invalid,” and void in violation of California Burrito’s rights Anderson says is protected by due process.

The documents also claim that the City Council’s actions in revoking the CUP as arbitrary and a “misuse of police powers violating the fairly debatable standard.”

The restaurant is the fourth business in downtown Norfolk to shut down in the past month as part of the city’s effort to prevent violence downtown and increase public safety related to nightlife.

Council revoked the CUP with a 6-2 vote during a scheduled city council meeting, claiming that the restaurant violated its permit on multiple occasions by exceeding the venue’s 49-person capacity.

The permit allows a business to operate from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., have a DJ/live music and a dance floor. Without the permit, the business can’t operate.

