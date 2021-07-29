Canadian man sentenced in Norfolk for online sextortion scheme

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that a Canadian man had been sentenced to 40 years in prison for orchestrating an online sextortion scheme and producing images of child sexual abuse.

Marco Viscomi, 36, of Ontario, was first identified by the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in 2012.

“The defendant repeatedly engaged in the sexual exploitation and extortion of numerous young girls using threats and fear to commit devastating crimes,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “As this case demonstrates, we will aggressively pursue perpetrators of this unfathomable form of abuse – no matter how long it takes – to help bring a measure of justice and healing for the victims.”

Court documents show that a father of two girls, then ages 13 and 17 years old, told police in Virginia Beach that his daughters had been sexually extorted by someone they met online. He said they were threatened and forced to engage in sexually explicit conduct online.

VBPD and HSI identified Viscomi as the suspect. At the time, he was a 26-year-old medical student.

Further investigation revealed that Viscomi had engaged in similar sextortion conduct with hundreds of other victims, however, they were not all identified. HSI was able to identify over 70 minors, including several sets of sisters, that he terrorized online.

In July 2012, Viscomi was charged in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia and arrested in Canada. However, he fought extradition to the United States until December 2019.

“After nearly a decade, this case is finally coming to a close because of the relentless work of law enforcement,” said Raymond Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. “Viscomi manipulated young victims into engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and then, once identified, fought tirelessly to avoid facing charges for his actions. Today, justice was served, and another child predator is behind bars.”

He was sent to Norfolk by a Canadian court to face the charges.

