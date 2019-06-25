Camp Fury empowers Girl Scouts to consider public safety careers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local camp is highlighting public safety careers to Girl Scouts to encourage girl empowerment and safety.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue has partnered with Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast for three years in a row.

Fifteen young scouts will spend the week with first responders going through drills and skills to see what it takes for emergency preparedness.

Darlene Braun, a Norfolk firefighter and paramedic, says the hands-on experience shows the girls they have the courage to do anything.

“We’re putting them in the same drills, same equipment. They’re not looking at it as an onlooker, but experiencing it and saying I can actually do this,” she said.

On Tuesday, the scouts rappelled off Half Moone Center next to Nauticus with firefighters. 12-year-old Emma Rheaume, who lives in Naples, Italy, says it was her first year at the camp.

“I’m pretty excited because this is the first time I’ve done it with firefighters and off an actual building,” she said. Rheaume, who’s been a scout for six years, says she’s thankful for all the hard work the organizers put in but also for the sense of hospitality and girl empowerment she’s seen in the organization.

“These words help girls feel more open to be themselves around others to open up and find their voice and other things like find their own style,” she said.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast serves more than 11,000 girls in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

They also host Camp Fury in Hampton and Chesapeake.

To learn more information, visit https://www.gsccc.org/en/events-repository/2018/camp_fury_norfolk.html.