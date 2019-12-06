‘Calming Santa’ coming to the MacArthur Center for sensory-friendly experience

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The MacArthur Center will host a sensory-friendly Santa event for children Sunday.

This particular Santa is called “Calming Santa,” and he will be at the mall from 9-11 a.m.

The event will take place before the mall opens Sunday so families with children who have sensory, physical and developmental needs can enjoy the event without the excitement and stress of the mall.

Lighting will also be dimmed at the mall.

More information for guests is available by calling 757-627-6000.