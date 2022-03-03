Calls for crossing guards, safety precautions after Norfolk hit-and-run

Girl struck in hit-and-run while on way to Booker T. Washington High

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a 16-year-old girl was hit on her way to Booker T Washington in Norfolk on Monday, some are calling for more safety precautions to get students to and from class safely.

WAVY 10 spent several hours talking with people cross the street to and from the school. Many told us they don’t feel safe, and even feel forced to jaywalk to avoid oncoming traffic.

One man told us drivers and pedestrians both need to be more alert.

“People just do what they want to do,” said Eddie Hope.

“Some of the young generation that be driving and don’t pay attention on the telephone. And the next thing you know, the impact, it just happens,” Hope said.

Police have not said if they have a suspect or any leads in the case. They have not released a description of the car that hit the girl.

She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk with life-threatening injuries.

Police said school administrators have provided support for the child’s family and the Norfolk Public Schools crisis response team was at the school on Monday.