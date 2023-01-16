NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.

CPK, which had been at the location for several years, joins Barnes & Noble in just recently leaving MacArthur.

The news comes less than a week after WAVY learned a local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS was moving into the former Texas de Brazil space directly across from California Pizza Kitchen’s at the mall.

Many other stores have also left in recent years, in part due to overall decline of malls and the rise of the online shopping. Texas de Brazil cited recent violence at the mall when it decided to leave in April 2022.