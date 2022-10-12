NORFOLK Va. (WAVY)- The owner of California Burrito will ask the Norfolk Circuit Court to review city council’s decision to revoke its conditional use permit, according to attorney Jon Babineau.

Council revoked the C.U.P with a 6-2 vote during its meeting Tuesday night, claiming that the restaurant violated its permit on multiple occasions by exceeding the venue’s 49-person capacity.

Babineau told 10 On Your Side the decision isn’t an appropriate response to the restaurant’s occupancy citations. California Burrito is owned by Miguel Roldan, who also owns California Fries and Wings.

Leila Van, president of the Norfolk Civic League, said she’s pleased that the city is coming down on rule breakers.

“I’m happy to see the city enforcing policy. Now, am I happy to see places close? Of course not, because that’s their livelihood,” she said.

Van said that Grandy Street, the focal point of nightlife in the city, feels much safer since the city began enforcing policies with businesses.

“I do feel like it is getting safer. Seems like the last couple of months. I do believe it feels safer. When we come out, we don’t feel threatened at all,” she said.

She said that most businesses downtown are able to thrive, even while following the rules.

“A lot of them are thriving and I believe that they can thrive and follow the rules,” she said. “Most of the businesses do follow the rules.”

Babineau said he is notifying the city that California Burrito will continue to operate as a restaurant, without serving alcohol.