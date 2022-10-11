NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has voted to revoke the Conditional Use Permit for California Burrito on Granby Street.

California Burrito would be the fourth downtown business shut down within the past month, as part of the city’s effort to prevent violence downtown related to nightlife.

The permit allows a business to operate from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., have a DJ/live music and a dance floor. Without the permit, the business can’t operate.

In March, five people were shot outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, three fatally. In August, four people were shot and injured outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.

In California Burrito’s case, there haven’t been any major violent cases related to the business.

However, the city said the restaurant violated its permit because of overcrowding.

California Burrito is supposed to have a maximum capacity of 49 people. The City of Norfolk said the business was caught multiple times with at least 100 people. The city said in one incident, 131 people were in the business.

California Burrito’s owner applied to increase the capacity to 99 people, but that request was denied.

Culture Lounge and Restaurant, Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, and Scotty Quixx are three previous downtown businesses that had their permits revoked by council.