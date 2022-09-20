NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk’s Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.

In a letter laying out their reasons, city staff revealed the restaurant has received multiple violations for overcrowding over the last three years, most recently on the last day of July.

In the business’ special exception to operate, the city put a cap at 49 people inside at all times. At times, more than 100 people have been found inside at once, according to the city.

It is the second business along Granby Street to receive a similar letter within the last week. If Norfolk City Council does vote to revoke California Burrito’s permit, it will be the fourth restaurant and bar closed by the city within the last year.

Following a quadruple shooting outside a nightclub in August, City Manager Chip Filer promised to once again ramp up enforcement on restaurants that offer alcohol and entertainment.

He said business owners can’t claim immunity for what happens outside their establishment when the city can trace the genesis of what happened to inside the business.

Last week, City Council voted to shut down Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street. It was the third establishment to close after the city attorney’s staff argued the business’ operations lead to violence.

However in revocation letters regarding both California Burrito and Scotty Quixx, incidents of violence were never mentioned.

Instead, Filer said its about making sure all businesses are following the rules.

“What (City) Council has expressed to the administration is can we make sure that over the last five years where establishments have gotten conditional use permits, that those establishments are doing what they are saying they are doing,” Filer said.

In the case of California Burrito, the restaurant was first given the right to operate until 2 a.m., with a DJ and dance floor, in 2017. There would just be no more than 49 people inside the building, including employees.

In October 2020, the bar was given a warning when the Norfolk Fire Marshal found 131 people inside. In July 2021, a summons was issued after 108 people were found inside. Another was issued in February 2022.

Owner Miguel Roldan met with the city in an attempt to increase his occupancy. However earlier this year City Council denied the request. After that time, Roldan wrapped up another violation.

Roldan did not immediately return requests for comment.