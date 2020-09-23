Business in Norfolk surprises an employee with an SUV

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just after noon on Wednesday, Always There Home Health Care employee Kadijah Reid was called outside.

“Mrs. Reid, we just wanted to bring you out and have a nice little surprise from Always There Home Health Care. You’ve been working very diligently, very hard, and we know that you didn’t have transportation,” said Latoya Hill with Always There Home Health Care.

Around the corner, topped with a big red bow, came Reid’s surprise. It was an emotional moment.

“Just thank you,” said Reid.

The owner of Always There Health Care, Travis Johnson, says he learned a week and a half ago from another employee that Reid didn’t have a car. He says getting her that SUV was an easy decision.

“She’s always early. She’d do anything we ask her to do. She actually stayed back and cleaned the whole office. That’s an extra task she took on that she doesn’t have to take on. She’s an outstanding employee,” said Johnson.

“No more Lyfts and no more Ubers. And I’m just happy that they cared enough because they really didn’t have to do it, but they did,” said Reid.

She says she’s so thankful and her commute is going to be much easier now.

