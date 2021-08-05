Bus tour advocating for federal paid family and medical leave stops in Norfolk on Thursday

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., speaks during news conference unveiling of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A national campaign of organizations advocating for paid family and medical leave for all working Americans is making a stop in Norfolk on Thursday as part of its national bus tour.

Paid Leave for All will hold the event at 10 a.m. at Harbor Park, with Rep. Bobby Scott (D-3rd District) scheduled to speak.

Scott backs President Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan proposal, which would create a new national program for family and medical leave, among many other initiatives such as universal preschool and two years of free community college.

Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan, Kristina Hagen of The Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy, local advocates Chrischa Ives and Brent McKenzie and Paid Leave for All Director Dawn Huckelbridge will also be at the event.

The tour will also make a stop in Richmond on Thursday.