Burglary suspects who fatally shot dog sought in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was killed during a burglary last week in Norfolk.

The crime happened on Oct. 11 around 2:45 p.m. Two men entered a home in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue and stole several items. During the burglary, the suspects shot the homeowner’s dog and the pet died from its injuries.

The two suspects were caught on the home’s ring camera, which police released to the public in hopes of finding them. The video shows the men enter and leave the home. They drove off in a gold or tan 4-door sedan.

One of the suspects could be seen wearing a blue Champion brand hooded sweatshirt.

Norfolk Police said the homeowner was not home at the time of the burglary. The homeowner returned home shortly after and watched what happened on the ring camera.

If you recognize either suspect or know anything about this incident that could help police find them, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.