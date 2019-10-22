Burglars steal bloodworms, rods, reels, cash and more from Ocean View Fishing Pier

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Bloodworms, liquor, cash, credit cards, hooks, fishing poles and cigarettes. Those are just some of the items stolen from the Ocean View Fishing Pier sometime over the weekend.

Police confirm officers responded to the pier at 414 W. Ocean View Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Monday after an employee arrived for work and discovered the business had been burglarized.

The crime happened while the pier was closed this past weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Ocean View Fishing Pier posted surveillance video and pictures. They also asked the public to keep an eye out and to call or text 328-3335 or email oceanviewfishingpier@yahoo.com with any information. They are offering a $2,000 cash reward.

