4 buildings evacuated because of gas leak at Naval Station Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A gas leak at Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday led to the evacuation of several buildings.

A spokesperson for the Navy base confirmed that the leak occurred near Gate 3 around 10:30 a.m.. Four buildings were evacuated because wind blew the gas in their direction.

Virginia Natural Gas is on scene now.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

