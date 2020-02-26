4 buildings evacuated because of gas leak at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A gas leak at Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday led to the evacuation of several buildings.

A spokesperson for the Navy base confirmed that the leak occurred near Gate 3 around 10:30 a.m.. Four buildings were evacuated because wind blew the gas in their direction.

Virginia Natural Gas is on scene now.

This is breaking news.

