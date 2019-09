NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A building in Norfolk was evacuated after a boat inside caught on fire.

Battalion Chief Damon Langley with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said units were called to a business in the 4600 block of Village Avenue — which is off Sewells Point Road and Princess Anne Road — shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Langley said the fire was small and crews were able to extinguish it.

One person suffered minor burns, and medics took them to the hospital, according to Langley.