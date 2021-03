NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Norfolk say a brush fire caught two sheds on fire Wednesday.

The fire happened Wednesday evening in the 3100 block of Saint Mihiel Avenue.

No occupants were displaced as a result of the fire, but it did melt some siding on the house.

Units were still on scene as of 8 p.m.

There was no information on cause at that time.

