‘Broadway in Norfolk’ returns to Chrysler Hall for upcoming season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Broadway in Norfolk is coming back to Chrysler Hall for the 2021-22 series.

Audiences eager to catch the shows will be able to come in November when the season kicks off with Norfolk’s premiere of the critically acclaimed Broadway production of “Anastasia.” It will be followed by Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon “Hairspray,” and the return of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Jersey Boys.”



The season continues with the internationally acclaimed immersive concert-style theater show, “The Simon and Garfunkel Story.” Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has been rescheduled to play in February 2022. Finally, the return of the crown favorite “Wicked” for 2 weeks in September 2022 will close the season.

Subscription sales begin Wednesday, July 14 HERE.

Current subscribers will be allowed to renew Individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Group sales opportunities are also available for all shows.