British cruise ship Spirit of Discovery visits Norfolk on Boxing Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A cruise ship based out of London brought its 1,000 passengers to Norfolk for the Christmas season.

Spirit of Discovery arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, which is also Boxing Day, according to Nauticus Executive Director Stephen Kirkland.

The ship is advertised as “Britain’s newest cruise ship.” Passengers ventured out and toured downtown sights and experiences Thursday, including the British-themed Dickens’ Christmas Towne.

The ship was set to leave Norfolk at 4 p.m. to make its way up to New York City.

The ship set sail from Southampton, England on Dec. 5 for a 40-day cruise.