Brief police pursuit leads from I-64 to crash in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A brief police pursuit ended in a crash in Ocean View Monday night in Norfolk.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said the call about the incident came in at 7:34 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers said the pursuit started on Interstate 64 and ended in a crash near 100 E Ocean View Avenue.

Dispatchers did not immediately have information on any injuries, the number of vehicles involved, or the suspect description.

The scene had cleared by 9:25 p.m.

