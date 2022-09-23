NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.

NPS Spokesperson Michelle Washington said there was an “incident in the community” that prompted the lockdown, as a precautionary measure. WAVY has reached out to Norfolk Police for details on the incident.

There was also an alleged threat made towards Booker T. Washington Friday, during the lockdown, Washington said. Police responded, canvassed the area, and determined the threat was not credible.

