NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February.

Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.

All scheduled events up until that date will still go on Brick Anchor, Smith said.

The multi-level American restaurant is known for its “steampunk” décor and large beer selection. U.S. Energy Secretary Michael Regan even stopped by on a visit to Hampton Roads in January 2022 for the “Infrastructure Bill Burger.“

“Over nearly seven years, we have been fortunate to meet and serve many of you, and we will dearly miss doing so,” Smith said in an Instagram post. “We have been proud to be a member of the downtown Norfolk community and to play a small part in many of your life celebrations.”

Smith said he announced a month ahead of time to give his staff a chance to find another job, and he shared his email (info@brickanchor.com) for other restaurants to reach out about employment opportunities.

“Again, this is a tough and difficult decision, and I am very sorry for its impact on you,” he added. “Thank you for your support and for filling the ‘Brick’ with laughter and memories. It was much appreciated.”

WAVY reached to Smith to learn why he decided to close but had not heard back at the time of publishing. We’ll update when we hear back.