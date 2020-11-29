Breweries offer discounts during Small Brewery Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You may have heard of Small Business Saturday, but what about Small Brewery Sunday? It’s basically the same concept. It’s a way for people to support local breweries, especially in a pandemic.



“Small Brewery Sunday, was an event created by The Brewer’s Association to promote all the small and independent breweries that are across the United States,” said Makers Craft Brewery, head brewer, Michele Lowney.

Lowney says COVID-19 has had an impact on them, decreasing their sales, so they had to think of new ways to get their product to the community.



“We started doing deliveries and to-go contactless pickup, and we started canning and we weren’t doing that previously,” she said.



Lowney says the Brewers Association makes today a big event and helps provide the marketing that smaller local breweries can’t afford on their own.

“They provide all the marketing materials for us and they do 90 percent of the marketing, we just put it on our Facebook page and it gets us national attention and local attention,” she said.



Lowney says there will be discounts offered today. She hopes people will come by today, buy local, and enjoy some socially distant time outside of the business.