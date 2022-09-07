NORFOLK, Va, (WAVY) – Breeze Airways has announced they are adding new flights from Norfolk to Las Vegas that will be on sale September 9.

According to a news release, the new flights will be on sale from $145 one way if purchased by September 10.

The new flights that are being offered are for those looking to travel from November 1 through February 14, 2023.

Breeze Airways has just been named the number two best domestic airline in Travel+ Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards and also offers flights from Norfolk to Nashville, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and more.