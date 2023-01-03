NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Breeze Airways is offering Hampton Roads residents discounted fares to a variety of destinations through its January Bucket List promotion.

The promotion, which runs through January 5, allows travelers to visit cities such as Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Tampa for as low as $39 one way for travel from January 11 to February 14.

From Norfolk, you can visit these cities for as low as $39:

Hartford, CT starting from $39* one way

Las Vegas, NV starting from $99* one way

New Orleans, LA starting from $49* one way

Providence, RI starting from $39* one way

Tampa, FL starting from $49* one way

Westchester County/New York, NY starting from $39* one way

West Palm Beach, FL starting from $49* one way

The airline has also recently acquired 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more. First Class seats feature a seat pitch of 39 inches, a seat width of 20.5 inches, and additional comforts such as a footrest. All seats on Breeze’s Airbus fleet are equipped with in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

In addition to its low fares and seating options, Breeze Airways also offers a number of convenient services for travelers. The airline does not charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers free family seating and a la carte pricing. Flights can be easily booked through the Breeze website or app, and the airline offers up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customizable flight features.

You can book your flight HERE.