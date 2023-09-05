Breeze Airways will be adding four new destinations from Norfolk International Airport in time for the summer travel season.

Airline says it's the biggest ever 3-day sale

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways announced a new “Make it Happen” promotion Tuesday, but you’ll need to act fast to get the deep discount.

The airline is offering 50% off base fare for travel to all 12 Norfolk destinations through March 7, on one-way or roundtrip flights.

Book by September 7 with promo code IMGAME50 at checkout. Restrictions apply. The promotion excludes holiday travel dates: from November 16, 2023, through November 28, 2023, and December 21, 2023, through January 8, 2024.

Breeze serves a growing list of nonstop destinations through Norfolk, including: Charleston, SC; Fort Myers, FL; Hartford, CT; Islip-Long Island, NY; Jacksonville, FL; Los Angeles, CA; Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; Syracuse, NY; and Tampa, FL.

According to the news release from the airline, its president Tom Doxey said this is their “best deal to date.”

To learn more about the new promotion, visit the Breeze Airways website.