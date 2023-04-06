NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways has added fall flight schedules from Norfolk to its “Little Things” spring fare sale.

For a limited time, Breeze is offering the perks of its Nicest fare bundle, including a First Class seat, two complimentary checked bags, snacks and drinks, for just $1 more than the price of the Nicer bundle, for a limited time through April 10 on select routes.

“This schedule extension opens up so many possibilities for our Guests in Norfolk looking to plan travel through the fall of 2023, including some great route options,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “We’re also launching sale fares for over 190 routes out of every city we currently serve.”

Breeze also announced it has also ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft. When flying on the A220, Breeze guests have an a la carte option where they can choose a “Nice” or “Nicer” fare bundle and also add a First Class seat.

Flights are now on sale at Breeze’s official website and the Breeze app.

Breeze Destinations

From Norfolk, VA to: